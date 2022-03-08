A Conversation with VA Secretary McDonough on Department's Recommendations to AIR Commission

About the Program

The MISSION Act of 2018 required the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to conduct a nationwide study and issue recommendations for future investments in VA health care facilities. In advance of the study’s scheduled release to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission, Secretary Denis R. McDonough will discuss VA’s current infrastructure, the approach taken in examining VA’s 95 health care market areas, and VA’s recommendations. Those recommendations include the construction of new VA health care facilities, modernization of existing facilities, and the closure of some facilities in certain markets. The study also recommends VA partnerships with organizations that supplement VA health care delivery, such as the Department of Defense, Indian Health Service, academic institutions, and community providers. If implemented, the recommendations would collectively represent the largest change to VA’s health care footprint since World War II.

Featured Speakers

The Honorable Denis R. McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Jennifer Steinhauer, Director of Speaker Series & Strategic Initiatives, University of Chicago Institute of Politics

Michael D. Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND Corporation

Carrie Farmer, Codirector, RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute Senior Policy Researcher, RAND Corporation

Rajeev Ramchand, Codirector, RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute Senior Behavioral Scientist, RAND Corporation

