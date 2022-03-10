Women Veterans Together: VetXL RallyPoint
Veterans Experience Live (VetXL) | Women Veterans Together | In support of Women's History Month
Join us LIVE on March 23rd from 1-2 PM ET for a Q&A focused on Women Veterans. You can ask questions, on this page, about Women’s Health and Benefits Services.
You can ask questions to the following people:
» PO3 Ginger Miller - Founder and CEO, Women Veterans Interactive
» 1SG Zelda Davis - Management Analyst, VA
» CPO Missina Schallus - Communications Manager, Center for Women Veterans, VA
Women Veteran Resources:
http://www.va.gov/womenvet/
http://www.womenshealth.va.gov/