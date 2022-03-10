Women Veterans Together: VetXL RallyPoint

Join us LIVE on March 23rd from 1-2 PM ET for a Q&A focused on Women Veterans. You can ask questions, on this page, about Women’s Health and Benefits Services.



You can ask questions to the following people:

» PO3 Ginger Miller - Founder and CEO, Women Veterans Interactive

» 1SG Zelda Davis - Management Analyst, VA

» CPO Missina Schallus - Communications Manager, Center for Women Veterans, VA



Women Veteran Resources:

http://www.va.gov/womenvet/

http://www.womenshealth.va.gov/