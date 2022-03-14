VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" Special Guest, March 29
Mark your calendar: VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" guest Col. Randolph Harrison will discuss physician assistant careers at VA on March 29, 2022, at noon ET.
- When
-
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
The VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" special guest on March 29 will be Col. Randolph Harrison of the Army War College. A VA Fellow and physician's assistant, Col. Harrison will discuss physician assistant careers at VA starting at noon ET.