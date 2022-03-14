 Skip to Content

VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" Special Guest, March 29

Mark your calendar: VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" guest Col. Randolph Harrison will discuss physician assistant careers at VA on March 29, 2022, at noon ET.

When
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

https://www.linkedin.com/company/department-of-veterans-affairs/events/

The VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" special guest on March 29 will be Col. Randolph Harrison of the Army War College. A VA Fellow and physician's assistant, Col. Harrison will discuss physician assistant careers at VA starting at noon ET.  

