Veterans Career Live: Federal Non-Competitive Hiring
Presented by Paralyzed Veterans of America
With PVA’s Veterans Career Program’s new initiative, PVA Veterans Career Live, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans.
We will explore the multiple Non-Competitive hiring programs that the Federal Government offers. These programs will be explained and what documentation you will need.