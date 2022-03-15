 Skip to Content

Veterans Career Live: Government Contracting Basics

Presented by Paralyzed Veterans of America

When
Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

With PVA’s Veterans Career Program’s new initiative, PVA Veterans Career Live, you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program employment expert or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans.

New! This session will provide attendees with an introduction to federal government contracting, and will address many factors to consider before pursuing government contracts.

