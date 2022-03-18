April is Financial Literacy month. Join us every Wednesday for educational sessions that will help increase financial literacy for Veterans and their families.

Hosted by Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) and presented by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Investing in the Digital Age, is a 90-minute online class scheduled to take place twice on April 6, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET and again at 3 p.m. ET. By registering and adding the event to your calendar, you will receive event details and a reminder, and a link for the virtual event.