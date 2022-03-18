April is Financial Literacy Month. Join us throughout the month, as we hold educational seminars sharing financial information for Veteran and their families.

Hosted by Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) and presented by BC Holdings of Tennessee, Destination: Financial Wellness, is a one-hour online class scheduled to take place twice on April 13, 2022 at 12:00 p.m ET and again at 5:00 p.m. ET. By registering and adding the event to your calendar, you will receive event details and a reminder, and a link for the virtual event.