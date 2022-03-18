 Skip to Content

Your Social Security Benefits

Financial literacy Month: Your Social Security Benefits April 20. Image: bespectacled pink piggy bank with a hand inserting a social security card into the slot

Financial Literacy Month

When
Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Cost
Free

Registration

Hosted by Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) and presented by Prudential Financial, Your Social Security Benefits, is a one-hour online class scheduled to take place twice on April 20, 2022 at 12 p.m ET and again at 3 p.m. ET. In this class you will learn the basics of Social Security and how to enroll, retirement income needs, and strategies to maximize your Social Security income. This class will be offered twice. Registration is handled directly through Prudential.

