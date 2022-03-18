Hosted by Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) and presented by Prudential Financial, Your Social Security Benefits, is a one-hour online class scheduled to take place twice on April 20, 2022 at 12 p.m ET and again at 3 p.m. ET. In this class you will learn the basics of Social Security and how to enroll, retirement income needs, and strategies to maximize your Social Security income. This class will be offered twice. Registration is handled directly through Prudential.