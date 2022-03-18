April is Financial Literacy Month. Join us for weekly educational sessions throughout the month that help improve your financial literacy and education Veterans and their families on financial matters that may impact their lives.

Hosted by Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) and presented by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Protect Yourself From Fraud and Scams, is a one-hour online class scheduled to take place once on April 27, 2022 at 3:00 p.m ET.

By registering and adding the event to your calendar, you will receive event details and a reminder, and a link for the virtual event.