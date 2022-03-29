Vet XL: Virginia Veterans Q&A

VA and community experts will be here to answer your questions on benefits, claims, and peer-to-peer support services.



You can ask questions to the following people:

» SFC Annie Walker - Deputy Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services

» SPC Ashley Moslak - Veterans Employment Services Manager (LVER)

» 1SG Ken Alcorn - VA

» Harold James - Chair, Loudoun County Community Veterans Engagement Board

» VBA Benefits

» VHA Enrollment



The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS):

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services connects Virginia's Veterans and their families to federal and state benefits, support, quality care, and recognition they have earned through 34 Benefits offices, Virginia Veterans and Family Support, Veterans Education, Transition, & Employment, 2 Care Centers, 3 Cemeteries, and the Virginia War Memorial.



Loudoun County Community Veterans Engagement Board (LCCVEB):

The purpose of the LCCVEB is to promote a healthy and enriched lifestyle for Loudoun County Veterans and their family members through community outreach and advocacy for Loudoun County Veterans’ issues.



Jobs for Veterans State Grant (JVSG):

The Jobs for Veterans State Grants program provides federal funding, through a formula grant, to 54 State Workforce Agencies (SWAs) to hire dedicated staff to provide individualized career and training-related services to Veterans and eligible persons with significant barriers to employment and to assist employers fill their workforce needs with job-seeking Veterans.