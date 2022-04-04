 Skip to Content

Interagency Veterans Advisory Council Quarterly Meeting

Presented by Interagency Veterans Advisory Council

When
Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Cost
Free

Registration

Featuring House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano, the meeting agenda includes:  

  • An Introduction of New Officers
  • Unveiling the Defense Fellowship Program and May 11th Job Fair
  • VA Appeals Modernization Act Update from VBA
  • A Day in the Life: County Veteran Service Office Perspective
  • Federal Military Family Workforce Network and USAJobs/OpenOpps Update
  • Keynote Address by Chairman Takano
  • Reflections on a Lifetime of Service
  • Chaplain’s Corner
See all events

Last updated: