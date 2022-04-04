Interagency Veterans Advisory Council Quarterly Meeting
Presented by Interagency Veterans Advisory Council
Featuring House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mark Takano, the meeting agenda includes:
- An Introduction of New Officers
- Unveiling the Defense Fellowship Program and May 11th Job Fair
- VA Appeals Modernization Act Update from VBA
- A Day in the Life: County Veteran Service Office Perspective
- Federal Military Family Workforce Network and USAJobs/OpenOpps Update
- Keynote Address by Chairman Takano
- Reflections on a Lifetime of Service
- Chaplain’s Corner