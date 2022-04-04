Marketing (How to get the biggest bang for your buck!)

One out of every 10 small businesses are owned by Veterans. SBA is here to help you figure out how to get the biggest bank for your buck when it comes to Marketing. With so many marketing services out there, which one is the biggest bang for your business? Having a marketing strategy is key to helping your business remain competitive and survive. We’ll provide an overview of what digital marketing means and how it’s possible to begin online marketing and get the biggest bang for your buck. We will also explore the best practices for increasing engagement and conversion along with how to get set up for success.