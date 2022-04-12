VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" Broadcast
Join VA Careers on April 19 at noon EDT when our special guest on “Talk About It Tuesday” will be Veteran and CBS’s Season 3 “Tough as Nails” winner Lia Mort. A woman of many talents, Mort will discuss "VA and the Veteran Experience," including VA benefits and Veterans' preference, among other topics. You can view our broadcasts, including previous ones, on our LinkedIn site.