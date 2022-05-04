MH Awareness Month: Treatment, Approaches and Experiences
- When
-
Thursday, May 12, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
1296 Upshur St NW
Washington , DC
- Cost
- Free
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Washington DC VA Medical Center, DC Vet Center and community partners are hosting an in person and virtual seminar on May 12 to discuss approaches to mental health in the veteran community.
The seminar will be held in person at the DC Vet Center, and will also be available as a Webex livestream for anyone that wishes to attend virtually.