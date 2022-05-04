Military Mental Health Webinar
Presented by Amazon
In recognition of Military Appreciation and Mental Health Awareness month, Amazon's Global Military Affairs team is proud to host a panel discussion in partnership with Stop Soldier Suicide. We will highlight mental health resources available to Veterans inside and outside of Amazon. The panel will be made up of fellow Veterans, leaders at Amazon, and representatives from Stop Soldier Suicide. We'll wrap up the webinar with a Q & A session, where you will be able to ask questions to the panel.