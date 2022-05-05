We are a peer-led, local support group that brings military and Veterans together for fun and informative events and activities. We offer a place of understanding and encouragement for you and your loved ones living with arthritis.

Join us for an interactive session with Dan Hill regarding Mindful Movement. Dan is a combat Veteran, who for over 20 years has trained elite athletes and military. We will learn about Movement As Medicine, Controlled Articular Rotations (CARs), and Soft Tissue Therapy during this event. Dan will also guide us through a combo of yoga stances.