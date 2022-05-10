Guitars for Vets Launch in the Challenge America Veteran Arts Community
Presented by Challenge America and Guitars For Vets
A new partnership between national Veteran nonprofits, Challenge America and Guitars
For Vets, is building camaraderie and learning opportunities through guitar instruction,
live events, and resources hosted in CAVARTS.org, the Challenge America Veteran Arts
Community. Guitars For Vets now has a dedicated space within the CAVARTS online
community, where it will offer fun and engaging guitar-related activities, including live
events, guitar instruction, and more.