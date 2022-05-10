Guitars for Vets Launch in the Challenge America Veteran Arts Community

A new partnership between national Veteran nonprofits, Challenge America and Guitars

For Vets, is building camaraderie and learning opportunities through guitar instruction,

live events, and resources hosted in CAVARTS.org, the Challenge America Veteran Arts

Community. Guitars For Vets now has a dedicated space within the CAVARTS online

community, where it will offer fun and engaging guitar-related activities, including live

events, guitar instruction, and more.