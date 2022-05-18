TheHonorProject - Honor your loved one

Travis Manion Foundation Wants to Honor Your Loved One This Memorial Day through #TheHonorProject

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) is setting out to ensure our fallen are remembered this memorial day. Do you have a battle buddy or loved one that you’d like TMF to honor on your behalf? Volunteers will be deploying to six participating national cemeteries across the country on Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our fallen service members at their final resting place. Submitting your family member or battle buddy for this honor comes at no cost to you.

To have our volunteers pay tribute to your fallen hero in 2022 and lay a hand-crafted Flags of Valor coin at their internment location, enter your information at the link below. This year, we are visiting those interred at Arlington National Cemetery as well as national cemeteries in Jacksonville, FL (Jacksonville National Cemetery); San Diego, CA (Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery); Fort Leavenworth, KS (Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery); Fort Logan, CO (Fort Logan National Cemetery); Bucks County, PA (Washington Crossing National Cemetery); and West Point, NY (West Point National Cemetery).

To submit your fallen hero: https://airtable.com/shrMQmbivA3sNSsu4

For more information: https://www.travismanion.org/events/the-honor-project/