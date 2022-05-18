 Skip to Content

Effective Communication Workshop

American Red Cross

Presented by American Red Cross - Military and Veteran Caregiver Network

Tuesday, May 24, 2022
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. CT
Free

Effective Communication: a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through non-verbals, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements and other activities for service members, veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.

