Join the MVCN every Wednesday at 12:00 PM Central for 15 minutes of focused wellbeing practice to enhance your whole health. This free event is open to military and veteran caregivers of all eras. Wellbeing YOU is hosted using Zoom video so caregivers are able to interact face to face using a computer or mobile device. The groups are flexible and informal so feel free to join when you are able, even if you can only attend part of the session.