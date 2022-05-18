PsychArmor - Caregiver Mental Health

What does mental health mean to you as a caregiver? Caregivers often put others' needs before their own which can take a toll on mental health. It is important to take proactive steps to protect your mental health and find ways to restore your mental and emotional energy. Please join PsychArmor and MVCN for a live facilitated discussion about caregiver mental health. This conversation provides an opportunity for you to connect and engage with a community of caregivers to find encouragement, support, and hope, and to learn about yourself in the process. You’re also invited to join the conversation in the MVCN Online Community. Each month, caregivers will have an opportunity to join in on the discussion on a different topic. Discussion questions will be posted on Wednesday each week at 10:00 AM Central (8 AM Pacific / 11 AM Eastern). You can find previous conversations here as well. Live conversations on monthly topics will be hosted on the last Thursday of each month March – September 2022 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT. The fun part: Each month, 2 participants will be randomly selected for a free PsychArmor tumbler and a cup o joe from Starbucks! To be eligible, folks must participate in at least one discussion post along with the live session. Join MVCN: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/military-families/services-for-vetera… Login to the Online Community: https://mvcn.force.com/MVCN/s/login/ Learn more about PsychArmor:https://psycharmor.org/