The U.S. Department of Education is hosting “Recovery to Thriving: Supporting Mental Health and Students With Disabilities," Virtual Meeting

About this event

The U.S. Department of Education is hosting “Recovery to Thriving: Supporting Mental Health and Students With Disabilities,” a half-day virtual summit that will bring together education leaders, disability advocates and coordinators, special education professionals, and others to discuss issues affecting students with disabilities and students with mental health needs as our nation continues to emerge from the pandemic. The summit will include panels on the use of American Rescue Plan funding for combatting lost instructional time and providing mental health services in K-12 schools; the use of Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund funding to increase access to mental health services for students in higher education; supporting equitable pathways for people with disabilities as they transition from school through career; considerations for digital accessibility in the emerging virtual and hybrid work and school environments; and more.