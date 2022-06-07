GY6 Good Intel Series: 2022 National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) Panel

Hear from a panel of local partners who attended the 2022 National Coalition for Homeless Veterans conference held in Washington, D.C on June 1-3.

We were pleased to send a scholarship cohort of 12 local partners from our Got Your 6 Network to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans conference in Washington, D.C. At the conference, attendees learned about and discussed valuable resources, federal policies, and had the opportunity to connect and collaborate with organizations across the country to improve best practices for our veterans experiencing homelessness. On July 13, we will host a panel for the Got Your 6 Network to hear lessons learned and key takeaways directly from our cohort. And keep watching, we’ll open up other conference scholarship opportunities in the future.

About NCHV:

NCHV is the only national organization solely focused on ending veteran homelessness. We work to achieve our mission by promoting collaboration, shaping policy, building service capacity, ensuring accountability, and managing a referral helpline for veterans experiencing and at-risk of homelessness. Welcome to the most comprehensive source of information about America’s homeless veterans and the programs and people who are working to save their lives and restore their hope.