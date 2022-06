Women Veterans Health Reengagement Training heaRT

Not utilizing U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care? It’s never too late to enroll. Sign up for VA’s Women’s Health Reengagement Training, designed and taught by women Veterans! Connect with women in your area and learn what Veteran- and women-centered services are available to you:

· Preventive care and wellness

· Women’s health services

· Whole health & mental health services

· How to determine VA care eligibility and enroll in VA