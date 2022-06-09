Join us on 6/15 for our first-ever Got Your 6 Summit, a solutions-focused convening on veterans issues for service providers, employers, and organizations who are dedicated to supporting the New York-area military/veteran community.



During a full day of panels, speakers, networking, and breakout discussion sessions, attendees will hear from DVS Commissioner James Hendon; philanthropist Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies; General George Casey, 36th Chief of Staff of the US Army; Bob Woodruff, ABC News reporter and founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation; and more.



Areas of focus include:

Veteran economic stability and food insecurity

Education and credentialing opportunities

Affordable housing options

Best practices in support military/veteran caregivers

Arts and community engagement

Suicide prevention and evidence-based mental health support

During the event, organizations will also have the opportunity to learn about and apply for funding from our grantmaking program.