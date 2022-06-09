Got Your 6 Summit
Presented by Got Your 6
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
123 West 18th Street
New York , NY
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Registration closes Friday, June 10, 2022.
If you have any questions, please email GY6Summit@GotYour6.org
Join us on 6/15 for our first-ever Got Your 6 Summit, a solutions-focused convening on veterans issues for service providers, employers, and organizations who are dedicated to supporting the New York-area military/veteran community.
During a full day of panels, speakers, networking, and breakout discussion sessions, attendees will hear from DVS Commissioner James Hendon; philanthropist Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies; General George Casey, 36th Chief of Staff of the US Army; Bob Woodruff, ABC News reporter and founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation; and more.
Areas of focus include:
Veteran economic stability and food insecurity
Education and credentialing opportunities
Affordable housing options
Best practices in support military/veteran caregivers
Arts and community engagement
Suicide prevention and evidence-based mental health support
During the event, organizations will also have the opportunity to learn about and apply for funding from our grantmaking program.