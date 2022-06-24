The Loan Dating Game, presented by UTA Community Navigator
Do you know what it takes to get a business loan approval?
Using "Dating Strategies" to apply for a business loan will increase your chance of getting a YES instead of a NO.
This webinar will be led by an banking expert WenFang Bruchett, who has worked in banking for more than 25 years. In one hour, you will take away:
- How to prepare before meeting with a lender
- Identify key elements in your financial statements
- Separating fact versus fiction in business lending
- Learn lender’s secret sauce that impacts loan approval
- A case study of a business loan request