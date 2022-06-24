 Skip to Content

The Loan Dating Game, presented by UTA Community Navigator

When
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
Cost
Free

Registration

Do you know what it takes to get a business loan approval?

Using "Dating Strategies" to apply for a business loan will increase your chance of getting a YES instead of a NO.

This webinar will be led by an banking expert WenFang Bruchett, who has worked in banking for more than 25 years. In one hour, you will take away:

  • How to prepare before meeting with a lender
  • Identify key elements in your financial statements
  • Separating fact versus fiction in business lending
  • Learn lender’s secret sauce that impacts loan approval
  • A case study of a business loan request
See all events

Last updated: