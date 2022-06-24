Marketing Strategies for Your Small Business, presented by UTA Veterans Business Outreach Center
Take a deep dive into marketing strategies to set your small business up for success:
- Identifying your target market
- Find your spot in the marketplace
- Why your website is so important
- Leverage social media for fast growth
- Free marketing tools
Come network with other veterans who are making the leap from the battlefields of corporate American to the battlefield of entrepreneurship. Learn the steps required to go from where you are to where you want to be as a business owner.