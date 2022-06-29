DC Veterans Monthly Roundtable

Presented by DC Mayor's Office of Veterans Affairs

When: Thu. Jul 28, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: 441 4th Street NW Conference Room 1114 (11th Floor) Washington , DC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

MOVA's Monthly Veteran's Roundtable: This event aims to connect the District's Veterans with information, resources, and organizations that may be beneficial to a successful military transition. The event consists of an informal discussion that revolves around varying topics including housing, employment, healthcare, and legal services. Upon the conclusion of the discussion, all resource providers in attendance offer feedback on any topics discussed or how they can assist the veteran or their family in a positive capacity.