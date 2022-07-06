Caregivers Workshop

Presented by American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network

Please join us for a virtual workshop that provides caregivers with ways to reduce isolation, incorporate new identities and build personal wellness plans to achieve a healthy lifestyle and reduce stress. This workshop is for anyone that is a caregiver to a service member, Veteran or if a Veteran themselves that cares for another person. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for a 90 minute conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.