Creating Calmness
Presented by American Red Cross Military and Veteran Caregiver Network
When:
Thu. Jul 21, 2022, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET
Cost:
Free
Please join us for a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, Veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through times of stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group. We invite you to join us on video and audio for 90 minutes of conversation with a Red Cross mental health volunteer and other members of your community.