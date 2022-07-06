Spouse Support Summit - Northern California

Economic Development Initiatives - Virtual Conference

More details Learn about VA benefits, programs, and services for military and Veteran spouses

The Department of Veterans Affairs Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) is hosting a virtual, multiday event—the Northern California Economic Development Initiatives (EDI), July 13–15.

The event is for transitioning service members, Veterans, their spouses, and family members. The EDI will provide vital tools that help the military and Veteran communities learn about VA benefits and Veteran initiatives, get help with claims, explore financial strategies for long-term success and offer military spouses benefits and career training.

The Northern California EDI consists of a town hall, claims clinics, presentations, spouse support summit to help promote positive economic outcomes and better overall well-being for this community.