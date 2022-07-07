Northern California Economic Development Initiatives Virtual Conference

Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) is hosting a virtual, multiday event—the VA Northern California Economic Development Initiative (EDI) July 13–15. The event is for transitioning service members, Veterans, their spouses, partners, and family members. The Northern California EDI consists of a Town Hall, Claims Clinics, Presentations, and a Spouse Support Summit.

Learn about Veteran benefits and initiatives, assistance with claims, financial strategies for long-term success, and other valuable resources. Find out more and register at: https://vaedi.com/event/northern-california-2022.

July 14:

Claims Clinics

8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. PDT

Receive assistance in filing a claim for service-connected conditions. Click here to learn more.

Town Hall

8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. PDT

Learn about key initiatives and address your concerns. Click here to learn more.

Presentations

12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. PDT

Learn about topics such as financial wellness, entrepreneurship, VA benefits and services, and consumer protection. Click here to learn more.

