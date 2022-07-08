Teaching Your Children Good Money Habits

Wellness Wednesday Financial Education

Register Wellness Wednesday Financial Education classes are offered free of charge to transitioning Service members, Veterans, spouses, families, and caregivers. The classes are sponsored by VA and, in partnership, presented by Prudential Financial Services.

August 17, 2022 - Two individual sessions will be held at noon and 3 p.m. Eastern

Click Here to Register

It’s never too early to teach children about basic money management. This session will look at some age-by-age questions and lessons to help you reinforce your family’s values about spending, giving, and saving.

The class will cover important topics, like these:

•Money management

•Saving for short- and long-term goals

•Investing

•And more