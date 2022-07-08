Roadmap to Retirement

Wellness Wednesday Financial Education

Register Wellness Wednesday Financial Education classes are offered free of charge to transitioning Service members, Veterans, spouses, families, and caregivers. The classes are sponsored by VA and, in partnership, presented by Prudential Financial Services. Learn more at: prudential.com/Veteran

September 21, 2022 - at both noon and 3 p.m. Eastern

Click Here to Register

This session outlines your journey on the Roadmap to Retirement and discusses actions that you should consider at particular ages to ensure you get the most out of your retirement.

The class will cover important topics, like these:

• Longevity risks

• Pros and cons of rollover IRAs

• Healthcare and long-term costs

• And more