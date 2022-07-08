It's your estate, are you in control?

Wellness Wednesday Financial Education

Register Wellness Wednesday Financial Education classes are offered free of charge to transitioning Service members, Veterans, spouses, families, and caregivers. The classes are sponsored by VA and, in partnership, presented by Prudential Financial Services. Learn more at: prudential.com/Veteran

October 19, 2022 - two separate sessions at noon and 3 p.m. Eastern

Click Here to Register

Estate planning is not just about taxes and how to reduce them. In this session we will discuss that it's also about making sure that your assets are distributed as you wish and to whom you wish.

The class will cover important topics, like these:

• Importance of estate planning

• How assets are transferred at death

• Legal documents

• And more