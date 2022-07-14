Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium - Challenges Facing Military and Veteran Children
Presented by the Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium
When:
Fri. Jul 22, 2022, 9:00 am – 10:30 am ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Please join the Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium (DVVC) Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) for it's Summer 2022 Quarterly Meeting: Challenges Facing Military and Veteran Children. Expert presenters will focus on common themes of Military and Veteran Families with children - from little ones to young adults.
