Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium - Challenges Facing Military and Veteran Children

Presented by the Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium

When:

Fri. Jul 22, 2022, 9:00 am – 10:30 am ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Please join the Delaware Valley Veterans Consortium (DVVC) Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) for it's Summer 2022 Quarterly Meeting: Challenges Facing Military and Veteran Children. Expert presenters will focus on common themes of Military and Veteran Families with children - from little ones to young adults.  

 

