Creating Calmness

Presented by American Red Cross

When:

Tue. Aug 16, 2022, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Creating Calmness: a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, Veterans and their families. This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through times of stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.

