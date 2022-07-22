Uniting Together: What You Need to Know About Cancer Prevention and Screening

Presented by The Elizabeth Dole Foundation

It's no secret - the earlier a cancer is diagnosed, the better chance of a positive outcome. Screenings can detect cancer before individuals notice symptoms, ultimately improving the chance treatment will be successful. That's why VA recommends scheduling routine screenings without delay.

Join us as we hear from key experts from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Philips, and the American Cancer Society as we discuss cancer risks from the Veteran community, how to get screened inside and outside the VA system, and why early diagnosis can save lives.