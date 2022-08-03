VA In My Town: Mecklenburg County
When:
Thu. Aug 18, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
3400 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte , NC
Cost:
Free
Speak directly with VA representatives and community partners
offering programs and services for our local veterans.
• Veterans Benefits (on-site claims assistance) • VA Healthcare (eligibility and enrollment)
• Legal Assistance • Counseling Services
• Employment Resources • Community Services (housing, legal, education, insurance, etc.)
• Mental Health and Substance Abuse Screenings • Peer-to-Peer Connection
Please bring the documents that pertain to your case: DD 214, medical and service records that pertain to your disability, and dependency documents.