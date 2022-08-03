 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA In My Town: Mecklenburg County

Presented by Veterans Benefits Live

When:

Thu. Aug 18, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

3400 Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte , NC

Cost:

Free

More details

Speak directly with VA representatives and community partners
offering programs and services for our local veterans.
• Veterans Benefits (on-site claims assistance)  • VA Healthcare (eligibility and enrollment)
• Legal Assistance • Counseling Services
• Employment Resources • Community Services (housing, legal, education, insurance, etc.)
• Mental Health and Substance Abuse Screenings • Peer-to-Peer Connection

Please bring the documents that pertain to your case: DD 214, medical and service records that pertain to your disability, and dependency documents.

