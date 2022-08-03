VA In My Town: Mecklenburg County

Presented by Veterans Benefits Live

When: Thu. Aug 18, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 3400 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte , NC Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Speak directly with VA representatives and community partners

offering programs and services for our local veterans.

• Veterans Benefits (on-site claims assistance) • VA Healthcare (eligibility and enrollment)

• Legal Assistance • Counseling Services

• Employment Resources • Community Services (housing, legal, education, insurance, etc.)

• Mental Health and Substance Abuse Screenings • Peer-to-Peer Connection

Please bring the documents that pertain to your case: DD 214, medical and service records that pertain to your disability, and dependency documents.