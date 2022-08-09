Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium

Presented by the Nebraska Department of Veterans'Affairs

When: Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CT Where: Holiday Inn Kearney 110 2nd Avenue Kearney , NE Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Please join the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs for the 2022 Women Veterans Symposium. This two-day event aims to empower Nebraska's Women Veterans through networking, education, special activities, and listening sessions.

Presenters and Topics

Keynote Speaker: Denise Rohan, Past National Commander of The American Legion (and first woman to be elected to the top position of The American Legion)

Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration

Women Veterans Program Manager for Nebraska/Western Iowa VA Healthcare System

Homeless Veteran Coordinator

Vet Center

Veterans Service Organizations: VFW and American Legion

Education/Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)

Interpersonal (Domestic) Violence

Peer Support

Suicide/Crisis Prevention

Military Sexual Trauma and PTSD

What's new with women veterans' health?

Panel discussion: "Celebrating Who I Was and Who I've Become"

Special Activities

Screening of Lioness

Journaling exercise with Warrior Writers

Interviews for Library of Congress Veterans History Project

Art exercise with New Century Art Guild and Uniting Us

Women veteran art exhibit

Click here to download our event flyer.

Meals will be provided as part of the event.