Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium
Presented by the Nebraska Department of Veterans'Affairs
When:
Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CT
Where:
Holiday Inn Kearney
110 2nd Avenue
Kearney , NE
Cost:
Free
Please join the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs for the 2022 Women Veterans Symposium. This two-day event aims to empower Nebraska's Women Veterans through networking, education, special activities, and listening sessions.
Presenters and Topics
- Keynote Speaker: Denise Rohan, Past National Commander of The American Legion (and first woman to be elected to the top position of The American Legion)
- Nebraska/Western Iowa Women Veterans
- Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration
- Women Veterans Program Manager for Nebraska/Western Iowa VA Healthcare System
- Homeless Veteran Coordinator
- Vet Center
- Veterans Service Organizations: VFW and American Legion
- Education/Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Interpersonal (Domestic) Violence
- Peer Support
- Suicide/Crisis Prevention
- Military Sexual Trauma and PTSD
- What's new with women veterans' health?
- Panel discussion: "Celebrating Who I Was and Who I've Become"
Special Activities
- Screening of Lioness
- Journaling exercise with Warrior Writers
- Interviews for Library of Congress Veterans History Project
- Art exercise with New Century Art Guild and Uniting Us
- Women veteran art exhibit
Click here to download our event flyer.
