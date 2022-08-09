 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium

Presented by the Nebraska Department of Veterans'Affairs

When:

Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CT

Where:

Holiday Inn Kearney

110 2nd Avenue

Kearney , NE

Cost:

Free

Register

Please join the Nebraska Department of Veterans' Affairs for the 2022 Women Veterans Symposium. This two-day event aims to empower Nebraska's Women Veterans through networking, education, special activities, and listening sessions.

 

Presenters and Topics

  • Keynote Speaker: Denise Rohan, Past National Commander of The American Legion (and first woman to be elected to the top position of The American Legion)
  • Nebraska/Western Iowa Women Veterans
  • Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration
  • Women Veterans Program Manager for Nebraska/Western Iowa VA Healthcare System
  • Homeless Veteran Coordinator
  • Vet Center
  • Veterans Service Organizations: VFW and American Legion
  • Education/Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
  • Interpersonal (Domestic) Violence
  • Peer Support
  • Suicide/Crisis Prevention
  • Military Sexual Trauma and PTSD
  • What's new with women veterans' health?
  • Panel discussion: "Celebrating Who I Was and Who I've Become"

Special Activities

  • Screening of Lioness
  • Journaling exercise with Warrior Writers
  • Interviews for Library of Congress Veterans History Project
  • Art exercise with New Century Art Guild and Uniting Us
  • Women veteran art exhibit

Click here to download our event flyer.

 

Meals will be provided as part of the event.

See more events

Last updated: