Veterans Career Live – Student Loan Forgiveness (Disability Discharge)
Presented by Paralyzed Veterans of America
When:
Thu. Aug 18, 2022, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
If you're a Veteran with student loan debt, you may be able to benefit from a student loan forgiveness program. Forgiveness means you no longer need to repay some or all of your loan. In part one of this two part series, we will discuss the Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) Discharge option.