Measuring Our Communities: The State of Military and Veteran Families in the United States

Presented by the Military Family Research Institute of Purdue University

ABOUT THE REPORT

Written by MFRI staff in collaboration with subject matter experts in the military family sphere, the report unveils rich data on the state of military-connected individuals across the country, focusing on topics such as employment, education, mental health, homelessness, food security and the impacts of COVID-19.



During our launch event, we will provide an overview of our findings along with implications for organizations and individuals serving military and veteran families.



THE MEASURING COMMUNITIES TOOL

We will also share background information and a brief tutorial on Measuring Communities, the platform behind the report. Measuring Communities is a free online data tool that allows professionals to learn about the current needs of military and veteran families, as well as how military-connected communities are changing over time.



Data from more than 30 government and NGO sources across the country are combined in the site to provide you with robust data for important policy, programming and funding decisions.



REPORT AND TOOL ACCESS

The complete Measuring Our Communities report and an executive summary will be made available to all guests at our virtual event. Additionally, any participants whose organizations are not currently registered users of the Measuring Communities site will be granted access as part of their registration.



We look forward to seeing you soon!