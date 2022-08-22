VETtoCEO Program

Presented by Warrior Rising

This is a free web-based course offered by VETtoCEO/Warrior Rising. The next course starts on August 30, 2022. The course is nine weeks long, and participants meet on Tuesdays from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET. Class attendees, located throughout the U.S., include Active Duty, Guard, Reserve military, and recently separated military who are pursuing a career as an entrepreneur.

Warrior Rising is a 501c3 non-profit composed of veterans that offers free entrepreneurship training to current and former military. The VETtoCEO program was created by Veterans, for Veterans, and delivered by Veterans who became business owners after military service.

Any questions contact us via email at VETtoCEOHelp@WarriorRising.org or by phone at 888-677-2765.