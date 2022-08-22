Sharing the Journey Online Support Group

Presented by American Red Cross - Military and Veteran Caregiver Network

The Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) hosts online support groups to offer caregivers the opportunity to connect and engage with peers to support one another.

These groups are hosted using Zoom video, so caregivers are able to interact face to face using a computer or mobile device, or join by phone. The groups are flexible and informal so feel free to join when you are able, even if you can only attend part of the session. Together we can encourage each other and inspire hope by sharing the journey!

Note: Save your confirmation email as it contains information to join the Zoom group. Check your spam or junk folder if you do not receive an email confirmation from Eventbrite. Find other peer support opportunities on https://www.redcross.org/caregivers. Visit the safe and secure caregiver-only online community available 24/7 for support https://mvcn.force.com/MVCN/s/login/.