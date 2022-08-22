Advanced Asset Accumulation Planning

Wellness Wednesday Educational classes

Join us for a discussion on Advanced Asset Accumulation Planning.

Between the demands of your career and personal life, you may have the tendency to overlook your own finances. This could lead to missed opportunities or to derail your goals. Plus, as a high-income earner, you may have unique financial opportunities, such as deferred compensation plans (or stock options) that present additional complexities.

The class will cover important topics, like these:

• Investing within your portfolio

• Tax planning strategies

• Risk management strategies

• And more