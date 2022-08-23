Building Better Caregivers

Presented by American Red Cross - Military and Veteran Caregiver Network

Join the Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) with special guest Katy Plant, Director of Service Innovation at Canary Health, to learn about the Building Better Caregivers program. Building Better Caregivers is a free online program to help those caring for loved ones with dementia, memory problems, PTSD, brain injury, or any other serious injury or illness. The program has been recognized for its ability to reduce caregiver stress and depression and increase overall wellbeing.