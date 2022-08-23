SBA Hour with Veterans

Presented by the U.S. Small Business Administration

Veteran entrepreneurs play an important role in the U.S. economy, as Veterans own roughly 9% of all small businesses in the U.S. and employ more than 5 million Americans.

Join the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) - Baltimore District Office for an informative presentation on SBA resources and programs available to active duty military, reservists, national guard, military spouses, and Veterans of all eras on their path towards entrepreneurship.