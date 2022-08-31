Military and Veterans Connect Group – Pain Management

Presented by Arthritis Foundation

September is Pain Awareness Month and we are thrilled to have Dr. Makris joining us for a presentation about pain management. Dr. Una Makris, MD, MSc is a Staff Physician and Clinical Investigator at Dallas VAMC, VA North Texas Health Care System, and an Associate Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Rheumatic Diseases at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Chronic pain can have a broad impact on life and well-being. If not adequately managed, it can lead to loss of mobility, isolation, depression, anxiety, disability, and relationship stress. We will learn about pain management and exploring some non-drug strategies to add into our toolkit. After our educational session, there will be an opportunity to catch up and connect with others living with arthritis and share about how things are going.