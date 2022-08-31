Military and Veterans Connect Group – Difficult Emotions and Mental Health

Presented by Arthritis Foundation

We are thrilled to have Robert Stohr LMFT joining us for a discussion about the more common mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety that are present in some veterans, and their relationship to health and well-being. Mr. Stohr is also an expert in Suicide Prevention and will discuss ways to support individuals dealing with thoughts of suicide or a loss due to suicide. Mr. Stohr is the Executive Director of U.S. VETS and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) President of the Board of Directors for the Greater Los Angeles Chapter. He has been a licensed clinician for over 25 years, with 8 years of specific experience in the field of suicide prevention. Following the discussion, there will be time to connect with others.