Webinar: New linked data from the Data Linkage Program

Presented by National Center for Health Statistics

The NCHS Data Linkage Program joins data from multiple sources to help answer complex questions that examine factors associated with disability, chronic disease, health care use, illness, and death. The program’s newest data files link NCHS survey data to administrative records from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which contain information on veteran service records and benefit program use. This webinar will present overview of the NCHS Data Linkage Program, including how to access data files, highlight the newest data resource, and discuss how these new linked data can help answer critical health policy questions about the health of U.S. Veterans.